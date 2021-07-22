British era rail bridges replaced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For better stability of railway bridges, two British era stone masonry bridges have been replaced with modern Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) boxes by the Bengaluru Railway Division. According to an official release, the bridges, numbered 229 and 330 along the Bengaluru Jolarpettai section, have been replaced within the last two days.

“This will ensure better safety and strength for the track which passes upon the bridges. The work has been carried out despite challenges during the pandemic, before the monsoon season begins,” it said.

