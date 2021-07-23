STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21-year-old PU dropout held for murder of mentally unstable aunt

Police said Nagaveni was mentally unstable and was living with the family of her younger sister Bhagyamma, after her parents passed away around three years ago.

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:17 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anekal police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly murdering his mentally unstable aunt.Pawan, a Second PU dropout, has been held on charges of murdering his aunt, Nagaveni (45). The incident took place at Vinayaka Nagar in Anekal town on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Nagaveni was mentally unstable and was living with the family of her younger sister Bhagyamma, after her parents passed away around three years ago. Bhagyamma and her husband Papaiah used to take care of all her expenses, which upset their younger son Pawan.

“At around 12.30 pm, when only Nagaveni and Pawan were at home, the latter murdered his aunt by striking her head with a rolling pin and strangulating her with a mobile phone charger cable. The incident came to light when his mother arrived at around 12.45 pm, and found her sister lying dead in the drawing room,” police said. Based on a complaint filed by Bhagyamma, Pawan was picked up immediately. “It was found that Pawan was under the influence of some drugs,” police added.
 

