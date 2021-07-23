STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman who was tortured in Saudi Arabia, finally gets back home

Waseem is upset with his brother Saleem in Yelahanka who let her leave for Saudi Arabia without keeping him in the loop.

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sabiha would perhaps have been still languishing as an unpaid housemaid, subjected to beatings and emotional and mental abuse, at the home of Sa’ad Al-Anaizi in Al-Quratath, a city in the northern part of Saudi Arabia bordering Jordan if it were not for the consistent efforts of an Udupi native who migrated to the country 24 years ago. P A Hameed Padubidri, who works for a defence company in Riyadh and also does legal work and social service, ensured she was saved from the clutches of her tormentor.

Sabiha’s older son Waseem, who runs a fruit business in Tumakuru, told TNIE, “We could not get a direct flight to Bengaluru for my mother. So, a group which helped my mother, booked a ticket for her up to Kochi and I am on way to drive her back to my house. She touched Indian shores at 5.30 pm on Thursday. That is the biggest relief for of us all at home.”

Waseem is upset with his brother Saleem in Yelahanka who let her leave for Saudi Arabia without keeping him in the loop. “I will take her back to Tumakuru, where my ailing father stays with me. I was kept completely in the dark about her departure,” he lamented.

Hameed, who helped rescue another woman, Fairoza, last month, alleged, “Sa’ad Al-Anaizi is running a big racket, bringing women from different parts of India on visit visas, which have only a 90-day validity, and sending them as housemaids to families in Saudi Arabia. He gets anywhere between 2,500 to 3,000 Riyals from each family and pays the maids 1,000 or 1,200 Riyals a month. Even that is not paid regularly. Sabiha was an extreme case in which she was not paid for nine months and worked in his house tending to six members of his family.”

After learning about her plight from the woman who was rescued last month, Hameed made consistent efforts to rescue her. “The sponsor has been fined 30,000 Riyals for violating visa rules of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“When the employer found out about her interactions with me, he twisted her arm and snatched her mobile phone and locked her in a room without giving her food for three days. Through other contacts, I was able to arrange food for her on the fourth day. He finally agreed to send her back to India... “I requested the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to help her. The authorities there completed all the formalities and she has been allowed to leave for India on July 22,” Hameed said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru saudi arabia Bengaluru woman torture
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp