CCB raids houses of 58 history-sheeters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Intensifying its drive against anti-social elements, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Friday raided the houses of 58 active and notorious history-sheeters. The raids began early in the morning on the houses of notorious rowdies, including Wilson Garden Naga, Cycle Ravi, Silent Sunil, JCB Narayana, and Shahnawaz and their associates across the city. In total, 58 houses were searched by the police. This was the third massive operation conducted against rowdies in the city in July.

Earlier, the police had cracked down on rowdies on two occasions. The raids were prompted by a series of broad daylight murders, including that of former BBMP corporator Rekha Kadiresh, recently. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the CCB police raided the houses of rowdies involved in numerous cases of murder, extortion, land grabbing and illegal settlement of property disputes.

“Lethal weapons such as knives, daggers and swords, cash, property documents, and other articles were seized,” he added. The police seized a dagger and cash Rs 2 lakh from Wilson Garden Naga’s house, while 254 Aadhaar cards were found in the residence of Shahnawaz, who was not there in the house. The police said he will be questioned.

As many as 28 rowdies were detained by the police after the raids. Rowdies, at whose house weapons were found, were booked under the Arms Act, while a few others were bound over as per the CrPC in which they will give an undertaking that they will not indulge in criminal activities. Two DCPs, 5 ACPs, 20 inspectors, and other staff were involved in the operation.