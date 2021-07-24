CV Raman Nagar residents worry over rising Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rising cases and the formation of Covid-19 clusters in C V Raman Nagar in Bengaluru East have led to panic among locals. Members of various resident welfare associations in CV Raman Nagar and surrounding areas are sending messages, stating that Covid cases are the highest in the ward, and also that most Delta variant cases are being reported from this ward.

Some residents have sounded an alert that the markets of Thippasandra and Kaggadasapura have become hotspots for the rising cases. The BBMP war room bulletin, though, has not listed the ward in the ‘Top 10’ category.

Reacting to the issue, BBMP, Special Commissioner, Health, D Randeep told TNIE, “The common source of infection has been identified as Thippasandra Market, because many Covid patients visited the area.”