Happy to help: GRP constables in Bengaluru division hand out visiting cards to passengers

The Government Railway Police launched business cards for its constables and head constables recently in the Bengaluru Railway Division.

A GRP constable hands over her business card to a passenger in Bengaluru

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police launched business cards for its constables and head constables recently in the Bengaluru Railway Division. Bearing the tagline ‘Happy to Help’ in both Kannada and English, it carries the name of the constable, the police station he/she works, their landline and mobile numbers at the station to be reached for help, and an e-mail id. The cards were launched on June 30.

Additional Director General of Police, Railways, told TNIE, “It is the first-such initiative in the country. I have seen this in a few countries during my visits and wanted to emulate it. It is a community outreach initiative and also gives an identity to our constables.”

“It is the constables and head constables who do most of the field work. A majority are quite brilliant and we decided to tap into that resource, with this step.” 

Superintendent of GRP, Sira Gowri said, “We have a total of 735 constables and head constables in our workforce who are being covered through this initiative. Those in Bengaluru City, Yesvantpur, Bangarpet and Cantonment stations in Bengaluru Division and Mysuru Division have started handing over their cards to the public already. We have given a maximum of 100 cards to each.

They will shortly begin the process in Kalaburagi and Hubballi too.” It is left to the the constable whether he or she wants to add their personal number on the cards,” she said. 

Referring to the feedback from public, the SP said, “It was an eye-opener for many passengers as they did not even know a separate force like the GRP existed for passenger safety.” P Joshua, a passenger said, “It is a good initiative. Many passengers do not know whom to contact for any assistance.” 

A constable from Yesvantpur railway station U Vinayak said, “The response from people whom I handed over my visiting card, has been very good.”

