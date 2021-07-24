STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hitting the right spot

This leads to a bartender/mixologist becoming more involved with the tastes and preferences of their guests, which helps in fixing the right cocktails.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Aman Dua
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bartending is a very interesting profession. You learn a lot because of the nature of your work, you get opportunities to meet a lot of different kinds of people, and learn different choices of food and cocktails. This leads to a bartender/mixologist becoming more involved with the tastes and preferences of their guests, which helps in fixing the right cocktails.

Here are some tips, tricks and techniques to make a drink more appealing 

Use the right spirit: The most important aspect is selecting the spirit for the patron. You should know their choices and taste style. This can be done while having a prior conversation with them. This 10-minute chat (at a non-busy bar) can help to a great extent. Always keep yourself updated with the new trendy spirits and learn about the brands so you can share the same with your guests. Make sure you have stock of these spirits on your bar shelf.

Use classic and modern glassware:  After the choice of spirits, I believe that glassware is equally important while serving the drink. The bartender should do enough research on new glassware that is trending or available in the market.  Selecting the right glassware is a very important job.

Select the perfect mixer: Now, this is a never-ending process. Different spirits go well with different flavours, for that you have to learn about flavour first. Try to develop the taste buds for different herbs, spices, citrus and other rare fruits. Learn new techniques for using flavours and keep experimenting . Once you start understanding this, you can pair your spirit with the perfect mixers. For eg, try using fresh fruit and fresh citrus for cocktails. Avoid synthetic flavour syrups. Create your own signature fresh fruit or spice-based syrups and keep them handy. These fresh mixers or syrups will not only give it a fresh taste, but will also lift the quality of the cocktail. 

Ice: Ice plays a major role as it is the heart of any drink. Ice wasn’t taken seriously 10 years ago, but now, it is an important part of every pub/restobar. They go out of their way to get the best ice machines.  Hand-crafted ice is the trend now. Every bartender should know about the ice that is used in a bar. Based on that, you can get the right amount of dilution, and can make that perfect drink.

(The writer is beverage programmer, Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp