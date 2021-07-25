Eve-teasers, drug peddlers will be dealt with iron fist: Bengaluru top cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday said the police will deal with eve-teasers, drug peddlers, and vagabonds with an iron fist. He was interacting with the public on the occasion of Masika Janasamparka Divasa, at Nandini Layout police station, on Saturday.

A participant informed him that vagabonds standing in public places indulge in smoking and eve-teasing in the locality. Responding to his concern, Pant said the police won’t tolerate such behaviour and those who indulge in such activities will be dealt with strictly.

Another resident brought to his notice that ganja smoking was rampant in the area. Taking note of this, the commissioner said the city police had waged a war against drug peddling and was cracking down on peddlers. “Not only those who sell drugs but also the consumers will be booked under the NDPS Act. We will increase patrolling in places where drugs are sold and consumed and book those involved in such activities,” he added.

He also warned those who park vehicles in residential areas obstructing the movement of other vehicles and people. “In the coming days, we will initiate action against vehicle owners who park their vehicles irresponsibly in residential neighbourhoods,” he added.