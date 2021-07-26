STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress

Over 50 doctors and medical students across the country gathered for the first All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir, singing covers of songs that reflect the doctor’s mission.

Published: 26th July 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors and healthcare workers take part in the virtual choir

Doctors and healthcare workers take part in the virtual choir | Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

‘Alterdoctor’ -- a platform of doctors to express their hobbies such as writing, photography, art, and music -- recently released a video featuring medical professionals across the country in a virtual choir to celebrate the pride and honour of being in the medical profession.

Dr Nitin Yashas, a medical oncology resident from Manipal Hospitals and co-founder of Alterdoctors, said, “Given the hardships the medical fraternity has faced over the last year with Covid and instances of violence against doctors, there was a sense of disillusionment. An idea was conceptualised to have a virtual choir with covers of songs that would be centered around hope, positivity and infuse a feeling of being proud to be a doctor despite all the odds.”

He said the songs chosen were Heal the World by Michael Jackson, poem Agnipath and Kar Har Maidan Fateh. Dr Maya Mascarenhas, a doctor from St John’s Hospital, was in charge of coordinating music along with Eric Samuel. She is a familiar face in Bangalore music circles as she is part of the Bangalore Chorus group for many years.

She said, “Having a virtual choir exclusively for doctors and medical students across institutes for probably the first time in the country was an incredible experience. The process involved sending out learning tracks for different groups of singers such as Melody, Bass, Tenors, Alto and the instrumentalists and then compiling it all together.”

Dr.Tony Rahul and Dr. Roshan Christina who were coordinating with participants said they relied on both social media and messaging platforms to enlist participants. Medicos from various states and reputed institutions, like AIIMS, Delhi, CMC, Vellore, St Johns Medical College and KMC Manipal, were part of this. The video has been shared on social media. 

WATCH |

