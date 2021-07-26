STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Docs pedal to Mangaluru, to raise awareness on violence against doctors

This journey is initiated with the hope to kickstart a conversation among both the public and healthcare workers to bridge the gap, and stop the violence,” said Dr Gopaldas.

Published: 26th July 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To draw attention to the rising cases of violence against doctors and health workers, two Manipal Hospitals doctors began a 400-km cyclothon from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bengaluru, to IMA, Mangaluru, on Sunday. 

They undertook the ‘Bridge the Gap’ cyclothon to build a stronger relationship between the public and healthcare community. Dr Justin A Gopaldas, consultant, critical care medicine, and Dr Nikhil Narayanaswamy, intensivist at Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar, started the cyclothon at 7.30am and invited fellow healthcare workers to join them in their journey to #savethesaviours, and reach Mangaluru by July 28.  “We strive  for a safer workplace, built on mutual trust and understanding.

This journey is initiated with the hope to kickstart a conversation among both the public and healthcare workers to bridge the gap, and stop the violence,” said Dr Gopaldas.

Data shows
75 per cent of doctors have experienced some form of violence, and 46.3 per cent of doctors are stressed due to the violence, while 62.8 per cent are unable to care for patients because of this fear 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctors IMA violence against doctors
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp