Docs pedal to Mangaluru, to raise awareness on violence against doctors

BENGALURU: To draw attention to the rising cases of violence against doctors and health workers, two Manipal Hospitals doctors began a 400-km cyclothon from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bengaluru, to IMA, Mangaluru, on Sunday.

They undertook the ‘Bridge the Gap’ cyclothon to build a stronger relationship between the public and healthcare community. Dr Justin A Gopaldas, consultant, critical care medicine, and Dr Nikhil Narayanaswamy, intensivist at Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar, started the cyclothon at 7.30am and invited fellow healthcare workers to join them in their journey to #savethesaviours, and reach Mangaluru by July 28. “We strive for a safer workplace, built on mutual trust and understanding.

This journey is initiated with the hope to kickstart a conversation among both the public and healthcare workers to bridge the gap, and stop the violence,” said Dr Gopaldas.

Data shows

75 per cent of doctors have experienced some form of violence, and 46.3 per cent of doctors are stressed due to the violence, while 62.8 per cent are unable to care for patients because of this fear

