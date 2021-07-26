STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka aims to vaccinate 6 crore people against Covid in 2-3 months: Health Minister K Sudhakar

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the state aims to vaccinate 6 crore people against Covid-19 in two to three months. 

Published: 26th July 2021 05:45 AM

A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Speaking at a free vaccination drive at MPL company, Sudhakar said that some parties were spreading fear about Covid vaccines in the country, which is why few people turned up to get the jab initially. He said that taking the vaccine can help people fight Covid-19 effectively, and people are coming forward in larger numbers now that they know this. 

“25 pe rcent of the vaccines are for the private sector. They should come forward and provide it for free to the people. We have been giving treatment, ambulance and Covid tests for free. There will not be a third wave if everyone follows Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” Sudhakar said.

