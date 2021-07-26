Karnataka aims to vaccinate 6 crore people against Covid in 2-3 months: Health Minister K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the state aims to vaccinate 6 crore people against Covid-19 in two to three months.

Speaking at a free vaccination drive at MPL company, Sudhakar said that some parties were spreading fear about Covid vaccines in the country, which is why few people turned up to get the jab initially. He said that taking the vaccine can help people fight Covid-19 effectively, and people are coming forward in larger numbers now that they know this.

“25 pe rcent of the vaccines are for the private sector. They should come forward and provide it for free to the people. We have been giving treatment, ambulance and Covid tests for free. There will not be a third wave if everyone follows Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” Sudhakar said.