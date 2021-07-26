Physical classes to resume today in degree colleges in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher education institutions, including degree colleges, will reopen in the state on Monday, and students vaccinated with at least one dose can attend offline classes.

The state has managed to inoculate 74 per cent of its student population above the age of 18. Stressing on the need to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday, “Physical classes at higher education institutions will resume from Monday, as announced earlier, and students have to strictly follow Covid norms. Students and staff with at least one dose of vaccine can attend classes or come to work. However, students will have to submit a consent letter duly signed by parents, before joining classes.”

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued to colleges. The institutes have to take into account the total number of students attending classes and the number of available rooms, and make arrangements in such a way that physical distance is maintained during classes. The minister added that students who are not willing to attend physical classes can take contact classes to clear doubts, and said the state will soon vaccinate the remaining 26% of the students.

