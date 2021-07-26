STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Physical classes to resume today in degree colleges in Karnataka

Students vaccinated with at least first dose can attend with permission from parents

Published: 26th July 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

74% of students above the age of 18 are already vaccinated in state

74% of students above the age of 18 are already vaccinated in state | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher education institutions, including degree colleges, will reopen in the state on Monday, and students vaccinated with at least one dose can attend offline classes.

The state has managed to inoculate 74 per cent of its student population above the age of 18. Stressing on the need to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday, “Physical classes at higher education institutions will resume from Monday, as announced earlier, and students have to strictly follow Covid norms. Students and staff with at least one dose of vaccine can attend classes or come to work. However, students will have to submit a consent letter duly signed by parents, before joining classes.” 

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued to colleges. The institutes have to take into account the total number of students attending classes and the number of available rooms, and make arrangements in such a way that physical distance is maintained during classes. The minister added that students who are not willing to attend physical classes can take contact classes to clear doubts, and said the state will soon vaccinate the remaining 26% of the students.

SOPs for colleges after reopening

  • Physical distance to be maintained at all times during class hours including during entry and exit  
  • Students not willing to attend physical classes shall continue with online lessons
  • All the frequently touched areas, including furniture, laptops and computers, to  be sanitised
  • Teachers should send material of each period, covering the syllabus in advance, through WhatsApp, email or Telegram, in the form of video, powerpoint, e-books 
  • Institutions are advised to map with the nearest primary health centre, and anyone with Covid-like symptoms  should get tested
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka colleges
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp