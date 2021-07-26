Woman, son run over by train in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman and her son were killed after they were knocked down by a speeding train in Sanjay Nagar, on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mangalamma (50) and Harish (30), both residents of Dodabyaladakere on the outskirts of the city. The duo had a bangle store.

Police said that Mangalamma’s son-in-law lives in Sanjay Nagar, and the mother-son duo were on the way to his house. “They were walking on the railway track, when a train came from behind and ran them over. Based on the information of the loco pilot, the police rushed to the spot and identified the bodies. Mangalamma’s son-in-law was informed about the incident and the bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem,” the police added.

A case is registered in Byappanahalli Railway police station.