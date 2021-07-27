Back to Class

Sanath Prasad By

BENGALURU: As the popular sentiment goes, a student goes to school like a tortoise and returns home like a rabbit, however, the pandemic seems to have reversed the action. As colleges are now set to re-open, it feels like students have got a big breather after being held “hostage” at home for months, following the lockdown induced by the second wave.

Students in Bengaluru reunited with their classmates despite fear of the virus still looming large. However, some colleges in the city are still keeping online classes in force, while the rest are conducting examinations and remedial classes (revision classes to brush up on curriculum) for students.

Students feel that after being confined to home for a long time, and away from college, they are now dealing with the fear of missing out. “Life in a pandemic is too hard, especially for outstation students. The news of reopening was refreshing. The fear of missing out in the last few months was massive. Although the Covid-19 scare remains intact but considering this is the new normal, we got to mould ourselves eventually,” says Anuj Sahebrao Rayate, a journalism student, studying at the National School of Journalism.

Keshav Shivakumar, an engineering student of New Horizon Engineering College, feels that his first day of college after reopening was fun, yet cautious. “Only those with at least one dose of vaccination were allowed to attend the remedial classes. However, offline education is still the best and it’s really great to be back after two months,” says Shivakumar, adding that the college cafeteria though witnessed a decent crowd, but the vibe inside the classroom was a little exhausting, especially after a long break.

Expressing his disappointment over the postponement of exams, Shivakumar says, “I am upset because I am supposed to be in the fifth semester by now, but I am still studying in the third semester, due to the postponement of exams.”With masks, social distancing and also submitting vaccine certificates, students did have an unusual

experience. Nadia N who is studying first-year B.Com at Government First Grade College, KR Puram says, “The health protocols are really troublesome but we have to adhere to the new normal. We were allowed inside only after submitting our vaccine certificates. Meeting my friends was really exciting but the safety factor always dominates our minds, these days.”

Akshay Patil, a computer science student at PES University, Electronic City, believes that online classes serve little purpose compared to physically attending classes in college. “The seriousness and consistency in online classes are missing. Nothing beats ganging up with friends during break time and learning together in a class.

Although colleges are allowed to re-open, our college has kept it optional for us to attend,” says Patil who will be attending college once it reopens early in August.

