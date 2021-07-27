STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Back to Class

Submitting vaccine certificates, bustling cafeteria, refreshing memories; the first day at college after reopening saw students dealing with the fear of missing out

Published: 27th July 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the popular sentiment goes, a student goes to school like a tortoise and returns home like a rabbit, however, the pandemic seems to have reversed the action. As colleges are now set to re-open, it feels like students have got a big breather after being held “hostage” at home for months, following the lockdown induced by the second wave.

Students in Bengaluru reunited with their classmates despite fear of the virus still looming large. However, some colleges in the city are still keeping online classes in force, while the rest are conducting examinations and remedial classes (revision classes to brush up on curriculum) for students.

Students feel that after being confined to home for a long time, and away from college, they are now dealing with the fear of missing out. “Life in a pandemic is too hard, especially for outstation students. The news of reopening was refreshing. The fear of missing out in the last few months was massive. Although the Covid-19 scare remains intact but considering this is the new normal, we got to mould ourselves eventually,” says Anuj Sahebrao Rayate, a journalism student, studying at the National School of Journalism.    

Keshav Shivakumar, an engineering student of New Horizon Engineering College, feels that his first day of college after reopening was fun, yet cautious. “Only those with at least one dose of vaccination were allowed to attend the remedial classes. However, offline education is still the best and it’s really great to be back after two months,” says Shivakumar, adding that the college cafeteria though witnessed a decent crowd, but the vibe inside the classroom was a little exhausting, especially after a long break.

Expressing his disappointment over the postponement of exams, Shivakumar says, “I am upset because I am supposed to be in the fifth semester by now, but I am still studying in the third semester, due to the postponement of exams.”With masks, social distancing and also submitting vaccine certificates, students did have an unusual 
experience. Nadia N who is studying first-year B.Com at Government First Grade College, KR Puram says, “The health protocols are really troublesome but we have to adhere to the new normal. We were allowed inside only after submitting our vaccine certificates. Meeting my friends was really exciting but the safety factor always dominates our minds, these days.”

Akshay Patil, a computer science student at PES University, Electronic City, believes that online classes serve little purpose compared to physically attending classes in college. “The seriousness and consistency in online classes are missing. Nothing beats ganging up with friends during break time and learning together in a class. 

Although colleges are allowed to re-open, our college has kept it optional for us to attend,” says Patil who will be attending college once it reopens early in August. 

(With inputs from Vedika Mane)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp