Most colleges in Bengaluru record at least 50% turnout

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the first of colleges reopening, higher educational institutes across the state recorded at least 50 per cent attendance. Bengaluru City University claimed to have more than 70 per cent attendance among their 1,000-odd students. Vice Chancellor Lingaraja Gandhi told The New Indian Express that students who were vaccinated were called to campus and added that the drive to vaccinate the others is still going on. Meanwhile, students were allowed to attend classes online as well.

Bangalore University Vice Chancellor Venugopal told TNIE that the attendance in affiliated colleges remained at 50 to 60 percent among the almost one lakh students. Of those on BU campus, 90 percent have already been vaccinated, informed the V-C and added that students who are scared to come back to campus will be counselled.

An official from Bengaluru North University, that has 250 affiliated colleges and just 779 students on its campus on the postgraduate centre, said that the colleges that reported back to them saw a 40 percent attendance. Vice Chancellor T D Kemparaju told TNIE that the attendance was poor owing to several students coming from rural areas, and lack of proper transport.