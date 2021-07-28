Cancel one semester exam, say Protesting BU students

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a hundred postgraduate students of Bangalore University held a protest demanding cancellation of one examination, as exams for both the final year semesters are pending.

The students demanded that the varsity follow the University Grants Commission’s guidelines, and hold only the terminal one - the fourth semester examination.

“If the university follows the government of Karnataka circular, then holding examinations of two semesters within a span of 20 days is unscientific. We demand that the university hold examinations for one semester alone, and complete it all by the first week of September,” said Sithara H M, Bengaluru district president, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), the organisations spearheading the protest.

She added that in case the university decides to hold both the examinations, then the exams will get delayed and students will be at a disadvantage as recruitment starts from October.Vice Chancellor of BU, K R Venugopal told TNIE that students didn’t write any exam in second year. “The UGC circular on holding terminal examination alone was made considering that examinations are completed everywhere. However, the universities in Bengaluru had to postpone the examinations due to the bus strike and rising cases of Covid,” he said.

“If both examinations are held, students will be given sufficient time for preparations,” he clarified and added that the delay maybe for only 15 days. The students’ demands will be discussed with the higher education council on July 30.