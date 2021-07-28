Pandemic effect: Online love possible, virtual dating the norm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey by Bumble, a dating app and social networking platform, revealed that the time spent in lockdowns has allowed people to focus on what they are truly looking for while dating, giving them a renewed sense of clarity and confidence in taking control of their dating lives, as they meet new people.

Through recent research, they found that people are now dating more intentionally than before the pandemic -- they’re also being more honest about what they’re looking for in a relationship, whether it’s casual or serious.

Of the single Indians surveyed, 72 percent think it is possible to fall in love with someone online, whom they have never met in person, while 45 percent believe that virtual or online dating is normal in India.

The survey found that the pandemic has shaped the way single Indians are dating, especially post the second wave. With wider rollout of vaccination among youngsters, more than one in three (33 percent) daters said they felt hopeful about dating in 2021.

“74% of single Indians surveyed feel there is a decline in negative behaviour in dating such as ghosting, breadcrumbing, catfishing, among others,” the survey stated. Bumble, in a press note, said that vaccination status is essential, and 38 percent of daters surveyed would not go on a date or have sex with someone who isn’t vaccinated. People are finding virtual dates to be a safer way to engage with someone.