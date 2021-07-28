By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The evolution of my artistic sensibilities seemed to begin the instant I set foot in college. I could experience this myself from day to day. The novel I had read and adored a week ago would start to feel ordinary. ‘At last, I have written a good poem,’ I would congratulate myself, but the same poem felt childish after a few days. It was the kind of feverish stimulation that the poet Adiga described as ‘Everywhere the hand extends - a switch, a switch.’ Going to the library became a cause for anxiety. It was like stepping into a minefield: there was no telling where a new bud might sprout, when a lightning bolt might strike. One day, a classmate held out a book and said, grumbling, ‘I borrowed the book thinking it would have a good story, but this.’ It was BC Ramachandra Sharma’s Elu Suttina Kote. I sat down at once to read the poems. On another day, I was looking at books through the glass pane of a bookcase when I saw on a spine the name Frost.

I drew the book out of curiosity, and was immediately transported by the poems. Robert Frost remains one of my favourite poets to this day. Similarly, I began to read a book called A Key to Modern British Poetry after it caught my eye in the library. It was by a then-unknown writer named Lawrence Durrell. He wrote that the scientific advances of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries had changed what lay at the heart of poetry, and that it was impossible to write poetry any more without responding to the world that science was opening up. He described with examples how poetry had been transformed by the work of scientists like Einstein, Freud, Darwin and others.

Durrell would go on to make a name for himself as a novelist. When I was at Oxford, copies of The Alexandria Quartet were invariably found on every student’s bookshelf. But I have not to date met anyone who has read or even heard of A Key to Modern British Poetry. In addition to its bold ideas, I also benefitted from the writers it quoted. It brought to my attention Eliot, Dylan Thomas, Freud and others, and made them part of my consciousness. My four years in college can be bookended by two great poems. In the first year, I had read the poems in my English textbook even before classes began and marked the ones I had found difficult.

So, when Gokak asked in class, ‘What poem should I teach today?’ I immediately said ‘Kubla Khan’ (for which my classmates cursed me later). Gokak nodded gravely. He started with Plato, expounded upon Beauty, Truth and Goodness as philosophical concepts, and went on to explain how the early nineteenthcentury Romantic poets incorporated these ideas into their work. ‘Kubla Khan’ had come to Coleridge in an opium-induced reverie, and Gokak unlocked for us the magical world hidden in it. I grew obsessed with the poem after he taught it. In the next three years, I translated it thrice into Kannada. When I was in the fourth year, my friend Kitti-Krishna Basrur-who was in the MA course, brought news that VM Inamdar was about to teach ‘The Waste Land’ in his class. I had begun looking up to Inamdar when he taught us The Mayor of Casterbridge.

He brought Hardy’s Wessex to life as if it were all happening on a stage in front of us. The story, in which tragic characters grapple with fates that toss them about, made my hair stand on end. In his classes, one had a chance to feel the throbbing heart of a novel. Gokak, on the other hand, had a greater affinity towards poetry. I don’t recall ever having heard him speak of modern novels with any enthusiasm. His sensibilities, too, were of the Romantic period, and he regarded Shelley as the greatest of poets. Inamdar’s teaching of ‘The Waste Land’ took me by the hand and led me to the modern. I recalled Gokak’s warning that Eliot was a difficult poet. But now, he was mine. (Excerpted with permission from This Life At Play, published by HarperCollins India)