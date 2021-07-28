STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Without NOC, no Namma Metro work at Jakkur

The court directed the government to take an appropriate decision on adopting the measures as suggested in the letter written by the Director General of Civil Aviation within six weeks.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday clarified that unless the application made by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is considered afresh and a No Objection Certificate is granted by the State Government, the construction of an elevated metro line on the western periphery of Jakkur Aerodrome should not be undertaken.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while disposing a PIL filed by advocate Ajoy Kumar Patil on the obstruction to be caused to the aerodrome, if the proposed elevated metro line work is taken up, in view of the assurance given by the government that it will adopt mitigation measures.

The court directed the government to take an appropriate decision on adopting the measures as suggested in the letter written by the Director General of Civil Aviation within six weeks. Then the decision shall be placed before the committee constituted by the government for grant of NOC, along with an application made by BMRCL for the same.

The committee should take appropriate decision on BMRCL’s application after taking into consideration the government’s decision on adopting mitigation measures, the court added. Meanwhile, in the alternative, the court directed BMRCL to submit a fresh application seeking NOC after the government adopted the mitigation measures. It also made it clear that the government can seek advice from the DGCA and Airports Authority of India. A survey by AAI, following directions, indicates obstacles to the Jakkur Aerodrome due to the proposed flyover on the National Highway.

‘NO MAJOR CHANGE IN LAND ACQUISITION STATUS’
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has earned a revenue of Rs 96,65,217 for the month of June. Metro trains had a ridership of 4,17,652, stated the monthly newsletter released on Monday. Specifying civil works carried out on different stretches, the newsletter said that Visvesvaraya Industrial Area to Whitefield had 99% of civil works complete.

The least progress of all stretches has been along Reach 6, an elevated line from Kalenaagrahara to Swagath Cross Road where only 37% of works are finished. He also added that there have been no major changes in land acquisition and compensation status as compared to the previous month. “An amount of Rs 64470.84 crore has been paid as compensation so far for 3,092 properties. This includes Rs 398.48 crore for Phase 2A.

