Curve flattens, Covid deaths in Karnataka fall below 20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted that the daily Covid-19 deaths fell below 20 for the first time in over three months.“There were 1,531 new cases in the state, including 376 in Bengaluru. The daily positivity rate is 1.03 per cent, discharges at 2,879, including 746 in Bengaluru, 19 deaths in Karnataka, including 3 in Bengaluru.

Active cases in the state stand at 22,569 and there were 1,48,319 tests done today,” he said in a tweet. There were zero deaths reported in 19 districts, namely Bagalakot, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir. The state Covid tally went up to 28,99,195, total discharges to 28,40,147 and total Covid deaths to 36,456.