ED attaches Rs 4.98 crore assets of ex-banker

The ED provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.98 crore in the Syndicate Bank fraud case.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:16 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ED provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.98 crore in the Syndicate Bank fraud case. “The ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by Commercial Street police against MD Jairam, then assistant branch manager of Syndicate Bank, Uttarahalli Branch, Vijay Akkash, Mohamed Musthafa and others,” the central agency said.

“Investigation revealed that Akkash was the mastermind. He, Jairam, Nagaraju, Revanna, Siddagangaiah and some others opened a fake current account in Syndicate Bank in the name of Karnataka State Agricultural Marketing Board (KSAMB), which was operated by Musthafa.

The latter impersonated as the accounts officer of KSAMB, using fake/fabricated documents such as ID card, letter head of KSAMB etc, and succeeded in transferring Rs 50 crore to the fake account,” the ED stated. After getting the Rs 50 crore, Musthafa, with the help of Jairam and others, transferred Rs 47,16,62,500 into bank accounts belonging to various entities, people etc. The accounts were used to withdraw cash, and used to buy jewellery and land by the accused.

