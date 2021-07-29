STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flexes, banners make their way back to Bengaluru streets

The banners are put up despite stern directions from the government and the High Court.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:01 AM

A political poster erected in Bengaluru (Photo | Express)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life has not just got back to normal for citizens, but seems like it has for politicians and more so for party workers. It is evident from the fact that flexes and banners have made a comeback to various parts of the city.

The banners are put up despite stern directions from the government and the High Court. Some aware citizens have pointed this to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner and zonal commissioners also but of little avail. While the issue is spread across the city, it has become an eye sore for people in areas like Hebbal, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Malleswaram and Mysuru Road. Citizens point that there are no elections, either of BBMP or of the state government, yet these flexes and banners praising politicians, welcoming them, honouring them are put out every where. They further complained about unnecessary flexes and banners fixed on dividers. 

At some locations, these pose the danger of falling over vehicles or on pedestrians because of the strong winds. Some large banners which are tied to roadsides pose the danger of causing accidents as they hinder the clear view of commuters taking sharp turns.

“We had raised a request to the BBMP head office and to the zonal office, but still nothing has been done. There are strict regulations of where the banners and flexes can be put up. But the rule does not seem to have any impact on the politicians,” said Suresh R V, from RR Nagar.

In another case, a resident of Hebbal said, the BBMP officials, under political pressure, seem reluctant to take action. The area houses many influential people. Similar is the case with other parts of the City.

Some other citizens pointed that the joint commissioners were not keen to remove them, even after raising the issue at the ward committee meetings and individually also. They did not show any interest in this issue, said Gopal, N, a resident of south Bengaluru.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that he will look into the matter. He said that nothing is above the law and they will be removed.

