STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

India Post raises awareness on viral hepatitis

The Department of Health and Family Welfare released a special postal cover on World Hepatitis Day in association with the India Post.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Hepatitis B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Health and Family Welfare released a special postal cover on World Hepatitis Day in association with the India Post. It will be available for the public to purchase at all the postal offices. This year, the focus is on raising awareness on viral hepatitis. 

Dr Parimala Maroor, Additional Director of National Health Mission, said, “The theme this year is ‘Hepatitis can’t wait’ and the goal is to end it by 2030. There are 5 types of this disease - A, B, C, D, and E. A spreads from contaminated food and water, E from contaminated water, B, C, D from blood transfusion, injections, syringes, unsafe sex. Prevention is better than cure. Vaccines are available for Hepatitis A and B.”

While Hepatitis A, E are curable, C requires 12 weeks of treatment, and B, D require lifelong treatment.
Suresh, Senior Superintendent, Bengaluru west division, India Post said, “Millions die due to hepatitis every year, but the lack of awareness is dangerous. The earlier you detect it, the better. If it is diagnosed late, the cost and psychological trauma are immense.”Boiling water before drinking, cleaning vegetables and eating home-cooked food, practicing safe sex are preventive measures. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hepatitis World Hepatitis Day India Post
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Killed in Hit and Run Incident, SIT to Investigate Death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp