India Post raises awareness on viral hepatitis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Health and Family Welfare released a special postal cover on World Hepatitis Day in association with the India Post. It will be available for the public to purchase at all the postal offices. This year, the focus is on raising awareness on viral hepatitis.

Dr Parimala Maroor, Additional Director of National Health Mission, said, “The theme this year is ‘Hepatitis can’t wait’ and the goal is to end it by 2030. There are 5 types of this disease - A, B, C, D, and E. A spreads from contaminated food and water, E from contaminated water, B, C, D from blood transfusion, injections, syringes, unsafe sex. Prevention is better than cure. Vaccines are available for Hepatitis A and B.”

While Hepatitis A, E are curable, C requires 12 weeks of treatment, and B, D require lifelong treatment.

Suresh, Senior Superintendent, Bengaluru west division, India Post said, “Millions die due to hepatitis every year, but the lack of awareness is dangerous. The earlier you detect it, the better. If it is diagnosed late, the cost and psychological trauma are immense.”Boiling water before drinking, cleaning vegetables and eating home-cooked food, practicing safe sex are preventive measures.