Suspect kills self with cyanide

A person wanted in several chain snatching cases committed suicide by consuming cyanide on seeing the police coming to arrest him, while his accomplice was arrested on Tuesday.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:12 AM

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A person wanted in several chain snatching cases committed suicide by consuming cyanide on seeing the police coming to arrest him, while his accomplice was arrested on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as C Shankar, while the arrested is Chandrashekhar, both residents of B Kotthakota in Madanapalle, AP.

Police said there were several chain snatching incidents in the locality and two cases were reported in KR Puram police station limits on July 6 and 13, while around four cases were reported in Avalahalli and Hoskote police station limits. Hence, a team was formed to trace the culprits, which zeroed in on Shankar and Chandrashekhar. On Wednesday, the team spotted the suspects near H Cross, and moved in to catch them. Noticing the team, Shankar took out something from a trouser pocket and put it in his mouth, and collapsed. It was later found that he consumed cyanide. 

