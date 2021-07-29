STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varsities seek govt nod to open hostels

BU Vice Chancellor K R Venugopal said that hostels are being sanitised and 95 per cent of the students on campus are vaccinated.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:03 AM

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Universities in the state are still confused about opening hostels. While some are confident about opening them by August first week, others are awaiting the go-ahead from the education and other related departments. The issue was also brought to the government’s notice during the vice chancellors’ meeting.

A vice chancellor told TNIE that discussions were held with the government about opening hostels, as some students might not be able to attend offline classes due to the lack of an accommodation. In response, the education department assured to take the request forward and discuss the issue with the social welfare department Meanwhile, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and its affiliated colleges are allowed to open hostels after adhering to all Covid protocols. VTU Vice Chancellor Karisiddappa told TNIE that they are not allotting more than two people in one room currently. 

“Those who are vaccinated or are carrying a Covid negative report are allowed in the hostels. Also, they are not allowed to leave campus except for academic purpose,” he said and added that they will keep food and snacks provisions available inside campus. 

BU Vice Chancellor K R Venugopal said that hostels are being sanitised and 95 per cent of the students on campus are vaccinated. Mysore University has about 4,000 students in their hostels and are planning to open them by August 1.

