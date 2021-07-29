When is it the right time for your child to get flu vaccine?

Dr Srikanta JT By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the period of last two years the novel coronavirus has drastically disrupted our lives. With the first and the second wave impacting more number of adults, the third wave of the Covid-19 infection is expected to impact children. Amid this, other viral infections have also been impacting children and adults.

Therefore, given the seasonal changes and other factors, ailments like common cold and other flu infections along with Covid virus can severely impact kids during the third wave and can be a double whammy for the entire healthcare industry. While the public and private players are developing paediatric vaccines, a dose of flu vaccine can prevent children from several respiratory problems and can ensure their safety.

Flu is an infectious disease that can take a toll on your child’s immunity and thus by getting them vaccinated for the same, you’re not only building their immunity, but also reducing the possibilities of hospital visits. These shots help in minimising the risk of developing respiratory problems among kids and also prevents them from becoming super spreaders of several infections.

All children below the age of 5 years need yearly shots of killed injectable vaccine shots. Other children who are high risk like asthma, chronic illnesses, cancer patients and transplant recipients too need to take it for protection against this predictable seasonal illness. Elderly with comorbid conditions can also safely take flu shots.

The first flu shot is given at six months after the birth of the child and till then, children have their mother’s immunity to shield them from the pathogens. After a period of six months, parents must get their children vaccinated for flu every year until they reach five years of age.

DO FLU VACCINES PROTECT AGAINST COVID-19?

Yes and no. Flu vaccine in children not only protects them but also prevents transmission to adults. On the same note an adult contracting flu from his colleagues cannot be prevented by the same. Flu shots offer a possible advantage of ‘viral interference’ that prevents children from developing severe infections from Covid-19. Even though it is true that most symptoms and signs of both Covid and flu are the same, but to the contrary belief, influenza has higher mortality when compared to Covid, i.e. 1% vs 0.1 % respectively (100 times higher) which makes vaccination against flu extremely critical during the current scenario.

(The writer is Paediatric Pulmonologist, Aster CMI Hospital)