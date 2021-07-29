STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

When is it the right time for your child to get flu vaccine?

Over the period of last two years the novel coronavirus has drastically disrupted our lives.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Srikanta JT
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the period of last two years the novel coronavirus has drastically disrupted our lives. With the first and the second wave impacting more number of adults, the third wave of the Covid-19 infection is expected to impact children. Amid this, other viral infections have also been impacting children and adults.

Therefore, given the seasonal changes and other factors, ailments like common cold and other flu infections along with Covid virus can severely impact kids during the third wave and can be a double whammy for the entire healthcare industry. While the public and private players are developing paediatric vaccines, a dose of flu vaccine can prevent children from several respiratory problems and can ensure their safety. 

Flu is an infectious disease that can take a toll on your child’s immunity and thus by getting them vaccinated for the same, you’re not only building their immunity, but also reducing the possibilities of hospital visits. These shots help in minimising the risk of developing respiratory problems among kids and also prevents them from becoming super spreaders of several infections.

All children below the age of 5 years need yearly shots of killed injectable vaccine shots. Other children who are high risk like asthma, chronic illnesses, cancer patients and transplant recipients too need to take it for protection against this predictable seasonal illness. Elderly with comorbid conditions can also safely take flu shots.

The first flu shot is given at six months after the birth of the child and till then, children have their mother’s immunity to shield them from the pathogens. After a period of six months, parents must get their children vaccinated for flu every year until they reach five years of age. 

DO FLU VACCINES PROTECT AGAINST COVID-19?
Yes and no. Flu vaccine in children not only protects them but also prevents transmission to adults. On the same note an adult contracting flu from his colleagues cannot be prevented by the same. Flu shots offer a possible advantage of ‘viral interference’ that prevents children from developing severe infections from Covid-19.  Even though it is true that most symptoms and signs of both Covid and flu are the same, but to the contrary belief, influenza has higher mortality when compared to Covid, i.e. 1% vs 0.1 % respectively (100 times higher) which makes vaccination against flu extremely critical during the current scenario.

(The writer is Paediatric Pulmonologist, Aster CMI Hospital)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flu vaccine shots
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Killed in Hit and Run Incident, SIT to Investigate Death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp