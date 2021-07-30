STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doordarshan anchor to protest against Bengaluru corporation

Girija Veerappa, a noted anchor at Doordarshan, said that she will be staging a protest against the corporation for rejecting her application for the last 10 years.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fed up after 10 years of rejection from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), a noted Doordarshan anchor has decided to stage a protest against the corporation on Saturday.

Girija Veerappa told The New Indian Express that she will be staging a protest against the corporation for rejecting her application for the last 10 years.

"I am the only one staging the protest on Saturday, but I am not the only one who is facing this situation. There are over 20 anchors from AIR and 30 each from Doordarshan and Kannada and Culture Department whose applications are being rejected by the corporation and the selection committee. They have not replaced the anchors for the Independence Day or any other anchoring programme since the last 10-12 years," she said.  

The BBMP officials said the reason for not changing the anchors is because they are used to the functioning of the BBMP. "Introducing any new person could lead to some problems, which we do not want. So the anchor was never changed."  

Girija pointed out that every programme should give chance to new faces and the anchors who are applying for the event have years of experience and are professionals in their field. So each one should be given equal opportunity to showcase their talent and capabilities.

Citing the example of Hampi Utsav, she said the government ensures there is change every year in the anchors and the artists, so why not in BBMP and Kannada and Culture Department programmes like Independence Day which are held at Maneskshaw Parade ground.

