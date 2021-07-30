Expedite work on flyover, HC tells BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Commissioner of BBMP to file a statement of objections setting out the time required for the completion of pending work, with regard to the construction of a flyover from Ejipura Main Road to Kendriya Sadan Junction at Koramangala.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Adinarayan Shetty, a senior citizen from Koramanagala. Advocate H Sunil Kumar, representing the petitioner, submitted that the work on the flyover was to be completed by November 4, 2019, but no progress was made, as the same was abandoned.