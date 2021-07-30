STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC driver mowed down at Majestic bus station

A KSRTC bus driver was killed and another injured at the Majestic bus station in the wee hours of Thursday, owing to the alleged negligence by a KSRTC bus driver. 

Published: 30th July 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A KSRTC bus driver was killed and another injured at the Majestic bus station in the wee hours of Thursday, owing to the alleged negligence by a KSRTC bus driver. Upparpet traffic police have arrested the driver of the Airavat bus and further investigations are on. The deceased has been identified as Ningappa Anekal (44), and the injured is Ranjith Takur (21), a daily wager. He is currently under treatment at a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 4.30 am, when KSRTC driver Ningappa had stopped the bus at the station and was standing outside to drink tea. Meanwhile, another driver Hanumanthappa drove in his Airavat bus fast, crashing into into the parked bus. Owing to the impact, Ningappa was stuck between the two buses while Takur, who was alighting from another bus, suffered leg injuries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp