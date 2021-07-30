KSRTC driver mowed down at Majestic bus station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A KSRTC bus driver was killed and another injured at the Majestic bus station in the wee hours of Thursday, owing to the alleged negligence by a KSRTC bus driver. Upparpet traffic police have arrested the driver of the Airavat bus and further investigations are on. The deceased has been identified as Ningappa Anekal (44), and the injured is Ranjith Takur (21), a daily wager. He is currently under treatment at a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 4.30 am, when KSRTC driver Ningappa had stopped the bus at the station and was standing outside to drink tea. Meanwhile, another driver Hanumanthappa drove in his Airavat bus fast, crashing into into the parked bus. Owing to the impact, Ningappa was stuck between the two buses while Takur, who was alighting from another bus, suffered leg injuries.