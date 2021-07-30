STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lone tusker, herd wander on Bengaluru suburbs, keep forest officials on their toes

All through the day, the teams kept a close watch on the wandering animals and tried to drive them closer to forest areas.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Wild elephant Rivaldo| Express

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Juggling a lone tusker on one hand and a herd of four jumbos on the other that were wandering outside forest areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru, kept forest department officials on their toes for the better part of Thursday. Even as officials of Bengaluru Urban and Rural and Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) were busy driving an elephant herd -- two females, a tusker and a makhana (tuskless male) – near Kanakapura Road, they received report of a tusker wandering near BM Kaval. 

Acting immediately, the department formed two teams to drive the tusker and the herd to the back to the BNP. Learning from bitter experiences, two other teams were also formed to keep people at bay, from creating mayhem and scaring the animals.

All through the day, the teams kept a close watch on the wandering animals and tried to drive them closer to forest areas. After sunset, the manpower in the teams was increased and the operation to drive the animals to the park started in earnest. Forest officials pointed out that while the lone tusker had wandered off accidently, the herd was an old hand at this. “Last month, a herd of elephants was sighted near Bidadi. It was the same herd. Before that, the same herd was seen wandering close to BNP borders. It seems to be becoming a regular practice for this herd to wander about,” an official said. 

BNP staffers are also holding meetings with their counterparts in Ramanagara and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary to create rail barricades to limit the movement of animals outside forest areas and reduce conflicts. So far, no human casualty has been reported because of the herd and the tusker, officials said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Elephant
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp