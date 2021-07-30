No need to panic over rising Covid cases: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of increasing number of micro-containment zones in the city and rising cases, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta advised citizens not to panic, but stressed that the situation was “not normal at present”. “People should not let their guard down. They need to be cautious,” Gupta told reporters on Thursday.

He noted that earlier, a containment zone used to be declared when 10 cases were reported. But now, a micro-containment zone is declared with just three or four cases. On whether restrictions on inter-state travel to Kerala are on the cards considering the rising cases in the neighbouring state, Gupta said that the government will take a call on this.

Menwhile, Gupta directed officials to strictly penalise all those not following Covid appropriate behaviour in public. Whether flexes and banners will be permitted, Gupta said that it is for the government to decide. The government will look at revenue generation, safety of commuters and aesthetics of the city before taking a final decision, he added.