Schools’ body gen secy attacked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a gang of three masked men attacked the general secretary of the Private Schools’ Association (KAMS) right in front of his house at Mutyalanagar near Vidyaranyapura on Thursday. Expressing shock, D Shashikumar said he was unaware about who the men were, or the reason behind the attack, but said he is horrified with the whole episode.

A CCTV clip of the attack shows Shashikumar getting down from his car on Thursday night around 9 pm, when suddenly a gang of three armed men rush towards him and begin striking him with weapons. Shashikumar then quickly gets back into the car to save himself.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, “Around 9 pm, I returned home with my driver and got down to enter the house. Three men ran towards my car and hit me with an iron rod. I managed to get inside the car and closed the door, but the accused tried to break the glass,” he said.

Saved by a licensed pistol

When Shashikumar apparently took out his licensed pistol, the attackers fled from the spot. “I have been carrying a licenced weapon for a few years now, as I have had threats earlier too. Two amongst the three of them were carrying lethal weapons when I chased them after getting down from the car,” Shashikumar, who escaped with minor injuries on his leg and hands, added.

A senior police officer from Jalahalli police station said that efforts are on to nab the trio. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. It may be noted that Shashikumar has been vocal about non-payment of fees causing a collapse of private schools.