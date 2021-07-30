STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upswing in hiring intent, Bengaluru tops

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the highest recruitments in the second quarter are to be seen in junior level roles, there has been as much as seven per cent increase in the intent on hiring freshers, suggested a study by the human resource company, TeamLease Services. The study reflected hiring sentiment across 14 cities and 21 sectors like educational services, Information Technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and technology startups, financial services and manufacturing. 

Metropolitan cities make up for the largest chunk of the potential, with the intent to hire being as high as 49 percent points, this is eight percent points growth compared to last quarter. Rural areas, with over15 percent interested to hire, have registered a two percent point drop in intent to hire, said the study.

Bengaluru (60% respondents interested to hire) saw an eight percent point increase in the intent to hire this quarter, followed by Delhi (+51%), Hyderabad (+41%), Chandigarh (+39%) and Mumbai (+37%). Coimbatore and Indore witnessed a three percent point drop in hiring intent. 

The ripple effect that has led to positive hiring sentiment is owed to tell-tale signs of the economy recovering from the second wave -- indicators such as growth in the GST collection, e-way bills, vehicle registrations, electricity demand, rail freight, and petrol consumption. Though the growth percentage is not as high as the previous quarter, the intent to hire is positive, the researchers suggest.  

“There is a four percent point rise in the intent to hire in the current quarter compared to the last quarter. It has moved from 34 percent points in April- June ‘21 to 38-percentage point for the period July-Sept ‘21. Apart from the Americas, India is the only market that has indicated a four percent point growth in hiring intent,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president, TeamLease.

“The festive season is round the corner and most of the sectors will want to put the season to maximum use. This is also a reflection why there is a significant rise in demand for freshers and junior talent,” she said. 

