Corporators upset over reduced fund allocation

Say Rs 60L not enough for development of wards, ask where last year’s money went; earlier, Rs 2 cr used to be sanctioned for old wards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta sanctioning funds to different wards for developmental works has not gone done well with BJP and Congress corporators, who said that Rs 60 lakh per ward is just not enough.

In a proposal before the government, the BBMP had asked for Rs 150 crore to take up work in the 198 wards of the 28 assembly constituencies. For works like filling potholes, improving footpaths etc, they said that they sanctioned only Rs 60 lakh per ward. Of this Rs 20 lakh will be utilised for potholes, Rs 20 lakh for footpaths and Rs 20 lakh for pro-people schemes.

A BJP corporator not wanting to be named said, “Since IAS officers are managing the wards, the amounts proposed clearly shows that they don’t understand the city. The MLAs have to execute the works. For them to execute it, funds are required. The amount sanctioned is not sufficient enough to take up developmental works in the wards.”

Agitated by this, former corporator, Abdul Wajid questioned why the amount sanctioned to each ward has been cut down. “Earlier, old wards used to get Rs 2 crore and new wards would be allotted Rs 3 crore. This meagre amount of Rs 60 lakh will not help with any kind of work,” he said and pointed out that for desilting a 1km-stretch of drain, Rs 10 lakh is required. 

The corporators also asked when the BBMP budget has not reduced, then why was the money not allotted and asked about last year’s revenues and taxes collected from citizens. “We have no problems with IAS officers managing civic affairs. In fact, we appreciate it. Unfortunately, things are not working out properly. They lack on-field knowledge. They need to involve citizens and former corporators to understand the needs of the city,” the BJP corporator said.

