MLA to stage protest against BDA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dasarahalli MLA R Manjunatha is organising a protest against the Bangalore Development Authority at Somashettihalli on Saturday. The MLA said the BDA is cheating farmers and site allottees with regard with land acquisition for the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. Pamphlets have been distributed across 17 villages in Yelahanka and Dasarahalli, where the layout will come up, urging people to participate in the meeting.

A top BDA source said that such a meeting was illegal. “The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member committee in connection with land acquisition for the layout, and the report will form the basis on which the layout will be formed. At this juncture, a protest in any form against land acquisition is completely illegal,” he said.Farmer activist Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who attempted a similar exercise, was pulled up by court for contempt of court. “The MLA’s action is also tantamount to contempt of court,” he said.