Palike prohibits large dog breeds near lakes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An order issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which stated that owners should muzzle or leash their dogs inside lake premises, has received mixed responses from citizens and dog lovers.

The order dated July 30, signed by the Special Commissioner B Reddy Sankar Babu, states that pet owners should muzzle or leash their dogs inside the lake premises, and the canine should be compulsorily vaccinated for rabies. They further may have to show the vaccination certificates to authorities and also pay a fine of Rs 500 if the pet poops inside the premise.

Certain large breeds like Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Pit Bull, Great Dane are not allowed inside. Pet owners are also not allowed to feed their dogs inside the premises will be liable for any injuries on others caused by their dogs. Also, they have been advised to not walk their dogs at the time specified for the public to walk.

Despite repeated attempts, Reddy was not available for a comment. Dr Manjunath Shinde, BBMP Animal, Joint Director, said that earlier, dogs were not allowed in the lake areas, but due to growing demands, they changed the rules. “Some breeds are being prohibited because they have temperament issues,” he added.

Some dog lovers have already expressed their displeasure over the discrimination of breeds and said that any animal can show aggression when provoked. Some demanded a special space for walking dogs without leashes. Many also did not accept the decision to put a muzzle on the dogs. They termed it cruel.

Some others, however, welcomed the order. Priya Chetty Rajagopal, Founder of Cubbon Park Canines, said that it is the responsibility of every pet parent to ensure that they pick up their pet’s poop. “Thus, it is a welcome move. Also, keeping dogs in leashes is a good idea. Pet parents need to act more responsibly in public,” she added.