STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stricter measures in containment zones in Bengaluru

The BBMP officials said that three clusters of three cases each in the same building exist in some of the containment zones.

Published: 31st July 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of micro-containment zones in the city has shot up from 80 to 101 in the last one week. In view of this, the principal secretary to the Revenue Department, N Manjunatha Prasad, has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and district deputy commissioners to impose additional containment measures wherever necessary.

The order says the spike in cases calls for close monitoring and stringent micro-containment measures with the time-tested strategy of test-isolate-treat as well as focused vaccination to contain the spread of Covid-19 locally.D Randeep, BBMP special commissioner (Health), said powers will be given to the eight zonal joint commissioners and recommendations will be taken from the zonal health officials to impose containment zones.

“Joint Commissioners can start implementing containment and surveillance measures. We are watching the clusters closely, especially in areas with five and more cases. Market areas will be closed down if recommended by local health officials,” he said.Another order from the BBMP, issued on Thursday, stated that in Mahadevapura zone, where the highest number of containment zones are located, eight apartment complexes have been identified as micro-containment zones.

A series of guidelines have been issued for the containment zones and the BBMP has also requested residents’ welfare associations of areas including Bellandur, Varthur, Hoodi and Horamavu, to report any new infections. According to officials, the creation of a containment zone is to control the spread of the disease and also raise awareness to bring behaviourial change.

The BBMP officials said that three clusters of three cases each in the same building exist in some of the containment zones. Such clusters are high at Vijnanapura and Vijnanagar award. Meanwhile, seven active clusters are located at the intersection of Banaswadi, Horamavu and HBR Layout wards.The BBMP will map the cases and contacts and declare an area as a containment zone if five or more cases are found in one cluster.

What The Guidelines Say

Daily house-to-house surveillance in containment zone
House-to-house surveillance twice a week in buffer zone
Lockdown guidelines of state and central government to be mandatorily followed
Guidelines and restrictions can be extended, modified or increased depending on increase in positive cases

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
containment zones COVID 19 Bengaluru BBMP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp