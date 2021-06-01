STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Insurance likely for medical education department nurses: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Health staff worried about jab shortage, seek counselling sessions due to continuous exposure to death

Published: 01st June 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday assured staff nurses that his government will consider extending insurance cover under the Jyoti Sanjeevani Scheme (JSS) to those employed under the medical education department as well. Speaking to select staff nurses from government hospitals across the State, as part of his outreach programme for frontline workers, Yediyurappa thanked them for their service during the pandemic, despite all odds.

During the interaction, nurses raised concerns over resources, vaccine shortage, need for counselling owing to continuous exposure to death and loss, better staff and support from the government.
“I interacted with nurses from six to seven districts and lauded their dedication, while putting their lives at risk. I tried to understand the problems they face. Some of them have come back to work after recovering from Covid-19, some are working despite their family members being infected,” Yediyurappa said, adding that he is short of words to thank them.

Currently, 21,574 staff nurses are working in the state, and in a bid to encourage them, a special Covid incentive of Rs 8,000 is being paid along with monthly salary, an official release said.A staff nurse from Raichur Medical College appealed for inclusion of staffers under the medical education department under JSS, so their family members have insurance cover. JSS is a Government of Karnataka insurance scheme that provides cashless service to government employees and their dependents for tertiary medical care, and emergency services related to chronic illnesses, surgery and advanced therapies.

“We will work towards it,” Yediyurappa told Rachoti Varadha, a staff nurse. He also said that the government has received six applications from families of nurses who died while on duty during the pandemic. While three have been processed, the other three will soon receive the Rs 50 lakh insurance payout. Staff nurses have also asked for their family members to be vaccinated on priority basis, since they are in high-risk environments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka covid 19
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp