Multi-inflammatory syndrome found in two newborns in Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first, Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been detected in two newborn babies in Karnataka. Dr Chikkanarasa Reddy, Professor, Paediatrics at Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, the designated hospital where the babies are being treated, said the babies are responding well to the treatment.

The babies were delivered by Covid-positive mothers at Vani Vilas Hospital on Saturday and were shifted to the NICU at the designated hospital. They had indications of a weak cry, shock, and low heart pumping rate.

The RT-PCR and antibody tests on the babies were negative for Covid-19, but the doctors were surprised to find a high concentration of anti-bosies.

According to doctors, while Covid-19 antibodies protect adults from the virus, they can impair the immune system in newborns.