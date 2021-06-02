Covid vaccines diverted by BJP MLA S Raghu, allege residents

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a fresh case of a BJP leader landing in a controversy over Covid resources, CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu was accused of illegally diverting government Covid vaccinations to a camp organised by him privately for residents of his constituency.

On Monday, Manju – a resident of CV Raman Nagar Assembly constituency -- arrived at Bhuvaneshwari Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at 5.45 am to collect tokens for Covid vaccination for his parents, who are diabetic.

The staff gave the tokens and asked him to return around 9.45 am and he did so, with his parents. They waited till 10.30 am, only to be told that vaccines will not be given there as the venue has been shifted to Shree Shakthi Ganapati Kalyana Mantapa, New Thippasandra. When he went there, the staff told him that his tokens were no longer valid.

“A staff member said that we need MLA Raghu’s permission to get the vaccine there. Finally, we returned home without my parents getting vaccinated. How can vaccination be shifted along with government doctors to a private venue, run by a politician?” Manju said.

In a video, another resident Kavitha said she came at 4 am to the UPHC and waited till 7.15 am to get the token. She was told the drive would start at 10 am. Later, she was directed to the choultry, where she waited for half-an-hour, only to be informed that she won’t be given the vaccine there. Nandish Revanna, general secretary, Youth Congress, Bengaluru Central, said, “On Monday, 200 tokens were given, but the doctor at the UPHC got a call and was told to shift the vaccination site. People who had been waiting since 4 am, including the elderly, left disappointed. The drive at the Kalyana Mantapa could have been done the next day, with prior announcement, and why was it being done under MLA Raghu’s name?” he asked.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that no political party workers are allowed to sit at any vaccination centre. MLA Raghu was not reachable for comment.

WIll take action: Minister

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said vaccination at public places like marriage halls is permitted and valid. However, if it is already scheduled at a PHC, such people should be given vaccines on priority. “I will speak to the PHC doctor. If someone has done this, I will take action,” he added.