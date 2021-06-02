Lured with free food, domestic help loses gold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman was allegedly cheated by a man who offered to arrange a food kit for her, and fled with her gold jewellery.Mallamma (56) works as a domestic help. Police said she was heading to work at 8.45 am on Monday, while a motorist accosted her, mentioning that someone was giving away ration kits and cash to the needy, and inquired where the Chowdeshwari Temple was. When she guided him, he told her that even she would get cash and a ration kit if she went with him.

“She went with him on the scooter and before going to the temple, he asked her to remove her gold, saying she may not get the rations if she was seen wearing jewellery. He kept it in the scooter’s boot and went near the temple, asking her to wait. Then he sped away. The woman waited for some time and realised she was cheated as he did not return. She has lost 12 grams of gold,” police said.