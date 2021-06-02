STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Thanks to Whitefield volunteers, govt hospital staff in Bengaluru get tea and coffee 24x7

Victoria Hospital, Bowring Hospital, Jayadeva Hospital and Vani Vilas Hospital have been given one dispenser each while St Johns Hospital has been given two machines

Published: 02nd June 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Medical personnel at a government hospital in Bengaluru happy to have a coffee break (Photo | Special arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Volunteers in Whitefield have offered a novel kind of support for medical staff in five government hospitals spread across the city – vending machines to ensure round-the-clock free supply of tea and coffee for doctors, nurses and others. What is heartwarming is they also ensured the machines were given three months worth of supplies to prepare the drinks.

Victoria Hospital, Bowring Hospital, Jayadeva Hospital and Vani Vilas Hospital have been given one dispenser each while St Johns Hospital has been given two machines. 

Volunteers at Prestige Ozone apartment, Prestige Shanti Niketan and Chaitanya Samarpana and their friends were involved in contributing and mobilising funds required for this initiative. Coffee giants, Nestle and Georgia, too offered to sponsor it in two hospitals.

ALSO READ: Managing Covid, the Bengaluru urban way

Dr K Shashi Karthikeyan, a Whitefield resident involved in these efforts, said, “The feedback has been extremely good and the medical staff are extremely thankful to us. We initially thought of providing concentrators or other COVID related medical equipment to public health centres but the question of whether they would have the necessary infrastructure and staff to operate them arose. Interactions with healthcare workers revealed that they wanted this simple, basic necessity to refresh themselves as they could not step out of their wards due to COVID restrictions.”

The cost of each machine with 90 days of supplies works out to Rs 1.25 lakh.

Another volunteer (requesting anonymity) said, “Four more machines are in the pipeline and will be installed at the KG General Hospital at Kolar and Mysore Medical College.”

“We all experience the pain and devastation caused by COVID. Our heart goes out to the frontline workers who have been working non-stop for more than a year, saving innumerable lives,” she added.

The volunteers are looking for financial support to increase the number of hospitals they can cover in future. Those interested can reach them at www.e-sevahub.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Whitefield
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp