STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘When it came to dad, it was all new’

In July 2019 my father underwent surgery to have his entire left knee replaced.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sunjeev Sahota

Sunjeev Sahota , Pic: Penguin Random House

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In July 2019 my father underwent surgery to have his entire left knee replaced. After four days in hospital he was discharged with a blister pack of pain relief, some blood thinner, a pamphlet promoting ten lots of exercises, and a pair of crutches. He and Mum were going to need daily help on all sorts of fronts, so my wife and three kids drove down to my in-laws for the summer while I returned to the house and shop where I grew up, moving back into my old bedroom, behind a door that still read S-’s. Some of my duties rendered me to my teenaged self: Mum calling me down to unload a delivery, or to drive over to the cash-and-carry in the van, or trudge out with the newspapers because the paperboy was hungover from the night before.

When it came to Dad, it was all new. I held his hand while he completed circuits of the dining table. I bore his weight up and down the stairs. I removed his compression socks and moisturised his massively swollen, woody and unflexing leg.

I helped him dress. I also had to show people round, because the knee surgery had finally forced Dad, however recalcitrantly, and after thirty-one years, into putting the place up for sale. So there I was, hurrying prospective buyers past Dad lying on the sofa, who far from acknowledging their bright hellos, pointed his crutch after them like some sniper. He was going to miss the place desperately, and something like sweet melancholy filled those sunny afternoons when people came to tramp in and out of the rooms. By the second week, the three of us seemed to have found our groove, a routine. I came to recognise once again the 6 a.m. sounds of the milk-and-bread man, sounds that had me crushing toast into my mouth and heading out to agree our order.

Twenty years on, I was again totting up the takings, allowing for the Lottery, the Instants, the Paypoint cash, mindful that a float needed to be left in the till. I adjusted my meal plans once Mum reminded me (how could I have forgotten?) that Dad liked raita only with his evening meal, not his afternoon one. I didn’t have much spare time, but between cooking and showing people round, fetching Dad his Codeine and administering the Tinzaparin, between helping him through his exercises and helping Mum with the shop, I tried to read.

I’d brought a pile of books with me: The Little Virtues; Under the Volcano; a biography of Leonora Carrington; Les Murray’s Waiting for the Past. Though I realised it only later, the books were all by or about people who had already taken their leave. Not that I read any of them: I was too distracted, my mind too tense. I couldn’t give my attention to comprehending someone else’s world when I was, for the first time in two decades - and for the final time, too - living in the place that had once unravelled my own. (A extract from China Room by Sunjeev Sahota, published with permission from Penguin Random House)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp