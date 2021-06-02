By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In July 2019 my father underwent surgery to have his entire left knee replaced. After four days in hospital he was discharged with a blister pack of pain relief, some blood thinner, a pamphlet promoting ten lots of exercises, and a pair of crutches. He and Mum were going to need daily help on all sorts of fronts, so my wife and three kids drove down to my in-laws for the summer while I returned to the house and shop where I grew up, moving back into my old bedroom, behind a door that still read S-’s. Some of my duties rendered me to my teenaged self: Mum calling me down to unload a delivery, or to drive over to the cash-and-carry in the van, or trudge out with the newspapers because the paperboy was hungover from the night before.

When it came to Dad, it was all new. I held his hand while he completed circuits of the dining table. I bore his weight up and down the stairs. I removed his compression socks and moisturised his massively swollen, woody and unflexing leg.

I helped him dress. I also had to show people round, because the knee surgery had finally forced Dad, however recalcitrantly, and after thirty-one years, into putting the place up for sale. So there I was, hurrying prospective buyers past Dad lying on the sofa, who far from acknowledging their bright hellos, pointed his crutch after them like some sniper. He was going to miss the place desperately, and something like sweet melancholy filled those sunny afternoons when people came to tramp in and out of the rooms. By the second week, the three of us seemed to have found our groove, a routine. I came to recognise once again the 6 a.m. sounds of the milk-and-bread man, sounds that had me crushing toast into my mouth and heading out to agree our order.

Twenty years on, I was again totting up the takings, allowing for the Lottery, the Instants, the Paypoint cash, mindful that a float needed to be left in the till. I adjusted my meal plans once Mum reminded me (how could I have forgotten?) that Dad liked raita only with his evening meal, not his afternoon one. I didn’t have much spare time, but between cooking and showing people round, fetching Dad his Codeine and administering the Tinzaparin, between helping him through his exercises and helping Mum with the shop, I tried to read.

I’d brought a pile of books with me: The Little Virtues; Under the Volcano; a biography of Leonora Carrington; Les Murray’s Waiting for the Past. Though I realised it only later, the books were all by or about people who had already taken their leave. Not that I read any of them: I was too distracted, my mind too tense. I couldn’t give my attention to comprehending someone else’s world when I was, for the first time in two decades - and for the final time, too - living in the place that had once unravelled my own. (A extract from China Room by Sunjeev Sahota, published with permission from Penguin Random House)