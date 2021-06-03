Quest for closure

Rachna Muralidhar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has indeed been a challenging time for the world. It has become nearly impossible to count the number of people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 at this juncture. Most people experience loss as a painful, confusing and disruptive event, and grief is a natural response to loss. It can be described as an intense mental and physical reaction to the pain caused by the sudden absence of a significant person in one’s life.

While grieving is extremely harrowing and complex, it is necessary that one processes the distressing thoughts, feelings and emotions that ensue in a healthy way. This reduces the likelihood of moderate to severe mental health concerns in the future by a significant amount. Elisabeth Kübler Ross’ stages of grief give a comprehensive way of viewing the process.

1. Denial

2. Anger

3. Bargaining

4. Depression

5. Acceptance

This may not be a linear process and vary from person to person. While many people organically recover from the loss, some may not be able to do so. Conventionally all cultures encourage drawing comfort from social support and relationships in the grieving process. However, the pandemic has brought about a strain in being able to access this support to its full potential. Fewer environmental resources available in the current context are leaving many people to deal with this by themselves.

Grief counselling/therapy can be a very helpful aid to harness in distressing times like the one we are experiencing. Grief therapy can be mainly an opportunity for grieving individuals to express their stories in ways that will help them to make sense of loss and of life. It can become a holding, containing space to process the multitude of difficult emotions and channel it in productive ways. The following may be addressed to be able to reach the stage of acceptance:

1. Talking about one’s experience of the loss to help actualise the loss

2. Acknowledge and work through the pain of grief

3. Coping mechanisms to reduce the suffering

4. Adapting to an environment without the loved one

5. Emotionally relocating the loved one

6. Eventually, reconstruction of life and meaning to be able to move on.

Please do reach out to a mental health professional if you are struggling. Help is available in many forms like individual therapy/counselling sessions, online support groups and mental health helplines. Remember you are not alone.

(The author is a psychologist and outreach associate, Mpower - The Center, Bengaluru)