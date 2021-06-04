STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28.6% of population in Bengaluru Covid vaccinated: Sudhakar

The direct procurement from the state includes 10,86,080 doses of Covishield and 2,84,760 doses of Covaxin.

Published: 04th June 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage is one of the highest among major cities in the country with more than 28.3 lakh people inoculated with at least one dose, tweeted Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday.Dr Sudhakar further said that 28.6 per cent of the city’s population (99,00,000) has been vaccinated.

Two other cities ahead of Bengaluru are Chennai --- which has vaccinated 33.1 per cent of its 46,20,000 residents --- and Kolkata --- which has vaccinated 32.2 per cent of 45,00,000 people. Bengaluru is followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh (28.3 per cent of the 1,87,10,922 population ), Indore ( 27.8 per cent of 36,45,000) and Ahmedabad (26.1 per cent of 75,00,000).

Apart from this, more than 58.71 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be supplied to Karnataka in June, including 45 lakh doses from the Union Government and 13.7 lakh doses procured directly by the State Government. The free supply from the Centre for June includes 37,60,610 doses of Covishield and 7,40,190 doses of Covaxin. The direct procurement from the state includes 10,86,080 doses of Covishield and 2,84,760 doses of Covaxin.

Dr Sudhakar also took to social media to inform that the State has conducted three crore tests since the beginning of the pandemic. With 196 ICMR-approved labs across the state, more than 82 per cent of the tests conducted in Karnataka are RT-PCR, he added.

