Rain check: No clogged drains, no flooding in Bengaluru, BSY to officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday directed ministers and officials to ensure that there is no flooding in the city during the monsoon. “All black spots should be cleared immediately and the water network needs to be checked to ensure there is no garbage obstructing the flow of rain water,” he said.

He held a meeting with his ministers and officials to check on the monsoon preparedness, just two days before the South-West monsoon is expected to enter Karnataka. At the meeting, he instructed the officials to set up eight permanent control rooms, one in each zone, and 63 temporary control rooms, which must be operational 24 hours.

“They should also have skilled workers with all equipment to handle any flood-related situation or in case of fallen trees. Ensure that all lakes, storm water drains and rajakaluves are desilted,” the CM directed the officials.

The BBMP officials present at the meeting said that there are 209 flood-prone areas in Bengaluru, of which 58 are highly flood-prone and 151 are lesser prone. They also informed the CM that redevelopment of 440 km of storm water drain walls has been completed, which will ensure there is no flooding in surrounding areas.

The CM also directed the BBMP to ensure that after each flash rainfall, all the rain water is cleared out and garbage doesn’t clog any water inlet. At the meeting, the officials also confessed that the network of drains, lakes and diversion channels has not yet been assessed in length due to the prevailing pandemic. They admitted that this was required to ensure that flooding does not happen.

Monsoon to enter K’taka by June 5

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the South-West monsoon will enter interior Karnataka and Bengaluru in another two days. IMD- Bengaluru, Director in-charge, C S Patil, said the forecast is normal and added that interior parts of Karnataka will receive rain for the next three days. The normal rainfall for Bengaluru is 471 mm and for Karnataka, it is 852 mm.