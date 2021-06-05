BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta’s Twitter handle hacked, restored

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials were left in a tizzy on Friday morning when they found that the official Twitter handle of the Chief Commissioner -- @BBMPComm - was hacked. Following this, no communication was done all through the day by the BBMP Chief, even from his personal Twitter handle. However, it was restored by late evening.

Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and his internet team filed a complaint with the cyber cell, and raised a complaint with Twitter. The police are also investigating the matter. The Facebook handle of the BBMP chief and other social media handles of officials have not been tampered with and security precautions are being taken.