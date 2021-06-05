STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court orders FIR against IPS officer’s husband for harassment

Katiyar had filed a case with Cubbon Park Police in January and alleged that Yeola had harassed her for dowry. 

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vartika Katiyar, an IPS officer, has continued the legal battle against her husband, who has now allegedly threatened to pour acid on her. Based on the direction of a Bengaluru court, the Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday registered an FIR.

A senior police officer said that in the FIR, the 34-year-old IPS officer alleged that on May 28, her husband Niteen Subhash Yeola, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer serving in Delhi, called her on the phone with her son and mother on a conference call. During the conversation, he allegedly threatened to pour acid on her. He also threatened her to withdraw the case filed against him earlier. The couple had approached a court for a divorce in 2020.

She added in her complaint that Yeola had come to her office in Bengaluru on May 29 by violating Covid norms and inquired about her whereabouts with the staff, with an intention to track her. Thus, she demanded legal action against him since her life was under threat, the police officer said. “Based on an FIR, we discussed about the case with senior police officers,” the officer added.

Katiyar had filed a case with Cubbon Park Police in January and alleged that Yeola had harassed her for dowry. She had mentioned the names of seven accused, including Yeola. Soon after the FIR, the case was transferred to Delhi police since the incident had taken place at Yeola’s house.

