Jack of all fruits

With growing demand for jackfruits from the vegan community, we list three recipes that give an easy and fun twist to this humble fruit
JACKFRUIT CHIA SEED PUDDING
INGREDIENTS
- Coconut mylk - 1/2 cup
- Chia seeds - 1 and 1/2 tbsp
- Vanilla essence - 1/4 tsp
- Jaggery or honey - 1 tsp
- Ripe jackfruit, chopped - 1/4 cup
METHOD
- Mix the coconut mylk, chia seeds, vanilla essence and jaggery in a sealable container. Keep it in the refrigerator overnight.
- Remove from the fridge, give it a good stir to break any clumps and top with chopped ripe jackfruit to enjoy your super-nutritious breakfast.
- Madhura Shetty (@madhura_ shettyy on Instagram)
STEAMED JACKFRUIT PARCELS
INGREDIENTS
For the filling
- Jackfruit cut into small pieces - 1 kg
- Jaggery - 3/4 kg
- Grated coconut - 3/4 kg
- Cardamom powder - 1/4 tsp
For the wrap
- Rice flour / idiappam flour - 3/4 -1 cup
- Water - 1 -1 and 1/4 cup
- Salt - to taste
- Ghee - 1/4 tsp
METHOD
- Cook jaggery in water, until it is slightly thick. Strain and keep aside. (For the authentic dark brown color, use a darker shade jaggery)
- Take a heavy-bottomed pan, add strained jaggery syrup to it and let it boil for few minutes.
- Add the cut jackfruit pieces and cook until it becomes slightly thick.
- Add in the grated coconut and stir well.
- Add in the cardamom powder and stir well.
- The jackfruit preserve filling is done.
METHOD
- For the wrap: In a pot, boil water, add the salt and ghee. Add the rice flour and make it into a smooth dough (mix when hot, use a spoon)
- Take banana leaves and cut them into small squares or rectangles. Warm the banana leaves so that it is easy to fold.
- Take a ball-sized dough and flatten over a banana leaf with your hand. Make sure you have flattened it nice and thin.
- Place one tbsp of jackfruit preserve and spread uniformly.
- Fold it in half and seal the sides of the wrap by pressing gently.
- Place in a steamer and steam for 15 minutes or until it is cooked completely.
- Rachel Kurian (@chattambi_cravings on Instagram)
RAW JACKFRUIT BIRYANI
INGREDIENTS
- Raw jackfruit - 400 gm
- Basmati rice - 500 gm
- Curd - half cup
- Refined oil - 250 ml
- Cinnamon stick - 2 inches
- Bay leaves - 2 long stems
- Cloves - 5 to 8
- Star anise - 2 pieces
- Sliced onions - 2 big
- Sliced chillies - 2 big
- Ginger garlic paste (preferably home made) - 1 and ½ spoons
- Tomatoes sliced, slightly long - 2
- Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
- Home made biryani masala - 1 tsp
- Roasted coriander powder - 1 tsp
- Black pepper - 1 tsp
METHOD
- Boil the raw jackfruit with salt and turmeric
- In a pan put two teaspoons of oil and once it is heated, add bay leaves, cloves and cinnamon sticks
- Then add the sliced onions and green chilies, the onions need to be light brown in color, fry for about a minute
- Add ginger garlic paste. After frying the ginger garlic paste for half a minute, add the sliced tomatoes
- After the tomatoes are cooked, add salt as per taste and one teaspoon chilli powder
- Add the jackfruits in the pan along with half a cup of curd. Slow cook for a minute and add homemade biryani powder
- Add the soaked rice and add double the amount of water depending on the quantity of rice, add salt as per taste and add one teaspoon of ghee
- Cover and keep the biryani for dum, make sure you cover the pan well so the biryani catches the flavours well. Tie the cloth for 5 minutes.
- The biryani is ready to serve.
- Varkha J Chhabria (9740514111)