KIA saved 22 lakh units of power in last fiscal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been able to save nearly 22 lakh units of energy in the financial year 2020-2021 -- enough to power nearly 9,000 houses per month. According to an official release, airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said that it has achieved it ambitious sustainability goal to become Net Energy Neutral by 2020-2021.

“BIAL has saved nearly 5 lakh units (KWH) from lighting, and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving of over 17 lakh units (KWH),” it said.

BIAL has multiple measures in place to make KIA environmentally efficient, with sustainability being the key pillar for all its operations to ensure integrity of economic viability, operational excellence and conservation,the release added.