STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KIA saved 22 lakh units of power in last fiscal

According to an official release, airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said that it has achieved it ambitious sustainability goal to become Net Energy Neutral by 2020-2021.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport recorded 11,47,061 passengers in April, the first time in the last three months it is crossing 10 lakh passengers

Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been able to save nearly 22 lakh units of energy in the financial year 2020-2021 -- enough to power nearly 9,000 houses per month. According to an official release, airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said that it has achieved it ambitious sustainability goal to become Net Energy Neutral by 2020-2021.

“BIAL has saved nearly 5 lakh units (KWH) from lighting, and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving of over 17 lakh units (KWH),” it said. 

BIAL has multiple measures in place to make KIA environmentally efficient, with sustainability being the key pillar for all its operations to ensure integrity of economic viability, operational excellence and conservation,the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp